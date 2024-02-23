fbpx
Booked! Black Sherif to perform at SXSW 2024

Black Sherif Calls for Unity in Ghana's Music Industry: Let's End the Blame Game for Industry Growth
Photo Credit: Black Sherif

Black Sherif is set to grace the stage at SXSW Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Festival in Austin, Texas, USA.

Scheduled for March 14th, the event promises an electrifying performance from the reigning Ghana Artiste of the Year,

Joining a lineup that includes Uncle Waffles, Pheelz, and more, Black Sherif’s presence heightens the excitement surrounding the musical extravaganza, which runs from March 12th to March 15th. unique energy to the heart of Texas.

Booked! Black Sherif to perform at SXSW 2024

Thursday, March 14 | Preacher, Pheelz, Flo Milli, Uncle Waffles, Black Sherif, and Flyana Boss

Last year’s inaugural Future of Music showcase drew 12,000 attendees over four consecutive nights, featuring a lineup of 24 artists including headliners Coco Jones, Chloe Bailey, Mariah the Scientist, and others.

With SXSW 2024 on the horizon, the Future of Music showcase is poised to once again captivate audiences and solidify its status as a must-attend event.

