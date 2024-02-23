Condolences! Kobbe Mante shares burial date for his father

Gospel artist Kobbe Mante recently shared heartbreaking news with his fans, revealing the passing of his father.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on February 19, 2024, the singer expressed his deep sorrow, simply captioning the post “Daddy Rest well.”

The news comes at a poignant time for Kobbe Mante, who just last year embarked on a transformative journey of reinvention, adopting the new name Kobbe Mante.

This significant rebranding followed his immensely successful ‘Yeshua’ live album recording concert, which left audiences spellbound and yearning for more of his soul-stirring music.

