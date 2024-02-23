Disqualified! Guinness World Record rejects Afua’s sing-a-thon

In December 2023, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum embarked on an ambitious journey to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon.

Beginning her marathon on December 24th, 2023, at Akwaaba village in Accra, Ghana, she sang continuously until December 28th, 2023, totaling an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

However, despite her incredible effort, the Guinness Book of Records has announced that her attempt was not successful after reviewing the evidence in a statement shared on their X page.

Unfortunately Afua's Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority… — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 23, 2024

Throughout her marathon, Asantewaa received an outpouring of support from prominent figures in Ghana, including musicians like KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Kojo Antwi, and Shatter Wale, as well as actors such as Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, and Fella Makafui.

Even Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia showed his support for her endeavor.

Despite the disappointment of not securing the Guinness World Record, Asantewaa continues to make strides in her career.

She recently landed a brand ambassadorial deal with Ike City Hotel, where she will serve as a representative to promote and market the hotel through various media channels, including social media, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

