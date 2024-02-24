DJ Sam ends Guinness World Record for longest DJing attempt at 264 hours

Congratulations to DJ Sam on his remarkable achievement! The Ghanaian disc jockey embarked on an ambitious endeavor aiming to surpass the current record of 200 hours for the longest DJ set by reaching an impressive 255 hours.

However, DJ Sam exceeded all expectations by achieving a staggering feat of 264 hours.

His ambitious attempt began on Wednesday, February 13th, at the Mood Bar in Osu, where he was joined by industry luminaries such as Killbeatz, King Promise, Smallgod, D-Black, Grey, Tinny, KiDi, Dancegod Lloyd, Kuami Eugene, Incredible Zigi, DJ Ashmen, Camidoh, Militant Family, Darkovibes, Cina Soul, SoAfrican, Maya Blu, Chayuta and many more.

Ghana celebrates DJ Sam’s extraordinary achievement!