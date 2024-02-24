Gospel artiste Edward Akwasi Boateng seen selling in the market

Edward Akwasi Boateng, a revered figure in Ghanaian gospel music, has long moved hearts with his soul-stirring songs, notably the beloved “M’akoma So Ade.”

However, a recent video circulating online paints a different picture of the artist, showing him selling pen drives in the market with a megaphone.

The sight of Boateng in this unexpected role has saddened his fans and loved ones, sparking an outpouring of empathy on social media.

In the video, the veteran singer appears fatigued as he pitches his pen drives to potential customers, a stark departure from his past when he was known for his affluent lifestyle, boasting over 10 cars.

The revelation has struck a chord with many on social media, who are now rallying to offer assistance to the revered gospel singer.

SAD! Veteran Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng spotted selling pen drives for survival , Edward Akwasi Boateng a staunch in the Ghanaian gospel music scene , has long been celebrated for his wonderful songs, including the Popular “makoma so ade “. pic.twitter.com/fwiXJm3PDh — KOBY BINEY (@BineyKoby) February 23, 2024

Calls for support have gained traction across social media platforms, highlighting the profound impact Boateng’s music has had on his fans and the collective desire to uplift him in his time of need.

Some of Edward’s top songs are Adee a Mepe Dawanim, Makomaso Adee, Makoma so Adee (Remix), Kae Asem a Waka, Mebo Wodin, Nokre Asem, Gye Wo Mpaebo Di, Osoro Foforo and more.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic