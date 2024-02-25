fbpx
Top Stories

It’s been three years of growth since my divorce – Trigmatic

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 7 hours agoLast Updated: 25th February 2024
1 minute read
Trigmatic
Trigmatic. Photo Credit: Trigmatic

Trigmatic known in real life as Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Adjei has revealed that he and Edith Schandorf are officially divorced, a fact that had been kept private for the past three years.

During an episode of D-Black’s Uncut Tv show on Akwaaba Magic, Trigmatic opened up about the divorce, acknowledging that it’s not a topic he typically discusses.

He emphasized that the decision to part ways was reached three years ago but had been kept out of the public eye.

Trigmatic addressed speculation that his profession as an entertainer might have contributed to the marriage breakdown, clarifying that the decision was made amicably.

He explained that despite spending more time together at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to reconcile their differences.

Trigmatic and Edith tied the knot on March 25, 2017, but are now living separately. Edith used to be the Editor In Chief of Kuulpeeps, a website for Ghanaian campus news.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 7 hours agoLast Updated: 25th February 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

My Life (Remix) by Trigmatic feat. Worlasi, A.I & M.anifest

Audio: My Life (Remix) by Trigmatic feat. Worlasi, A.I & M.anifest

14th December 2018
Adina, Trigmatic, Susan Augustt, Asi Renie & TommyWA join hands with Ahaban GLF for benefit concert

Adina, Trigmatic, Susan Augustt, Asi Renie & TommyWA join hands with Ahaban GLF for benefit concert

26th October 2021
Guru, Medikal, Chase, Jupitar, Trigmatic, others support Shatta Wale's claims against Nigerian acts!

Guru, Medikal, Chase, Jupitar, Trigmatic, others support Shatta Wale’s claims against Nigerian acts!

30th December 2021
Pipeano by Trigmatic

EP: Pipeano by Trigmatic

16th December 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown