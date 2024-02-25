It’s been three years of growth since my divorce – Trigmatic

Trigmatic known in real life as Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Adjei has revealed that he and Edith Schandorf are officially divorced, a fact that had been kept private for the past three years.

During an episode of D-Black’s Uncut Tv show on Akwaaba Magic, Trigmatic opened up about the divorce, acknowledging that it’s not a topic he typically discusses.

He emphasized that the decision to part ways was reached three years ago but had been kept out of the public eye.

Trigmatic addressed speculation that his profession as an entertainer might have contributed to the marriage breakdown, clarifying that the decision was made amicably.

He explained that despite spending more time together at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to reconcile their differences.

Trigmatic and Edith tied the knot on March 25, 2017, but are now living separately. Edith used to be the Editor In Chief of Kuulpeeps, a website for Ghanaian campus news.

