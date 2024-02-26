fbpx
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours agoLast Updated: 26th February 2024
Okyeame Kwame Clarifies Non-Affiliation with NPP Manifesto Committee - More Here!
Renowned Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, also recognized as Okyeame Kwame, has clarified that he is not affiliated with Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee.

The crooner emphasized that he is not politically affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), adding that his expertise is not confined to any particular political party.

Stressing on his commitment to serving the broader political landscape, he stated that his expertise is available for all political parties.

In a press release, the ‘Yekoo’ hitmaker disclosed that he has not received any payment for his purported involvement in the committee.

“I want to reassure my followers that I remain impartial and uninvolved in politics, a stance I’ve upheld throughout my career. I have neither received compensation nor formal invitation from H.E. The Vice President’s campaign team to participate in the arts and tourism manifesto committee,” he clarified.

Okyeame further mentioned his willingness to offer his expertise to any political party interested in leveraging his knowledge on the creative industry.

The multiple award-winning singer was one of the fifteen people who were named as members of the NPP Manifesto Committee for tourism, arts and culture last week.

