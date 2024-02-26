Prophet Bernard comes to the aid of Edward Akwasi Boateng

Legendary gospel artiste Edward Akwasi Boateng found himself in dire financial straits, but his prayers were answered when Prophet Bernard El Bernard stepped in to lend a helping hand.

After Edward’s plight became viral on the internet, Prophet Bernard El Bernard, the head pastor of Spirit Life Revival Ministry, felt compelled to assist.

On February 25th, 2024, Edward was welcomed with open arms at the church in Accra.

Touched and overwhelmed, Edward could hardly find words as Prophet Bernard El Bernard presented him with a brand new car, fully paid scholarships for his children’s education up to university level courtesy of the Oracle Foundation, and a promised monthly allowance.

Prophet Bernard El Bernard’s act of kindness not only provided immediate relief to Edward and his family but also served as a beacon of hope and inspiration to all witnessing the power of compassion and generosity.

