Samini engages in powerful discourse at Howard University

26th February 2024
Samini engages in powerful discourse at Howard University
Photo Credit Samini

Award-winning artiste Samini recently participated in the Return Conversations at Howard University as part of Black History Month activities

The conversation, themed “The Role of Music and Culture in Bridging the Gap between the Global Diaspora and Africa,” explored the profound impact of music on uniting people across continents.

Samini expressed his views on the universal language of music, emphasizing its ability to resonate with diverse audiences and foster connections beyond geographical boundaries.

Reflecting on his experience, Samini highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and dialogue in bridging gaps between communities worldwide.

Organised by Beyond The Return, under the Ghana Tourism Authority, the conversation at Howard University served as a platform for him to advocate for the role of music in promoting unity and understanding among people from different cultural backgrounds.

