Ace Highlife act, KK Kabobo Battles Liver Disease: How You Can Help! – More Details HERE!

Video footage and images shared by broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang depict the troubling condition of musician KK Kabobo, who is reportedly battling liver disease.

On Monday, February 26, 2024, Agyemang shared visuals capturing KK Kabobo’s distressing state with the musician’s wife. KK Kabobo appeared visibly frail, serving as a stark indicator of his declining health and emphasizing the pressing need for assistance.

“Despite facing difficulties in speaking, KK Kabobo managed to communicate with me. His labored breaths reflected his struggle,” shared Agyemang, recounting his interaction with KK Kabobo and his family.

“KK Kabobo disclosed to me his ongoing health challenges, including sharp abdominal pains. Seeking medical help, he underwent various tests, initially suspecting an ulcer. However, subsequent investigations revealed a liver issue,” Agyemang continued.

The broadcaster highlighted the severity of KK Kabobo’s condition, noting that their interview could not be fully uploaded due to the musician’s difficulty in speaking, underscoring the gravity of his health crisis.

With KK Kabobo’s consent, Agyemang captured images to accompany the call for assistance, aiming to update the public on the urgent need for donations and support.

“While KK Kabobo did not explicitly request aid, he acknowledged its necessity. His medical journey has incurred substantial expenses, from hospital stays to medications, placing a significant financial strain,” explained Agyemang, appealing for assistance.

KK Kabobo, a veteran Highlife musician renowned for hits like ‘Onyame Ahu Wo,’ ‘Nyatse Nyatse Girl,’ and ‘Running Away,’ transitioned into a pastoral role in 2012. Ordained as a Reverend Minister by Covenant Mission Bible College, his decision was inspired by a desire to bless others following a period of personal struggle.

Despite his health challenges, KK Kabobo has continued to share his faith through gospel music, releasing several inspirational songs.

