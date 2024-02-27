fbpx
Kofi Kinaata Set to Drop Debut Seven-Song EP This Year on Birthday! – More Details HERE!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 27th February 2024
Kofi Kinaata Set to Drop Debut Seven-Song EP This Year on Birthday! - More Details HERE!
Photo Credit Kofi Kinaata

Acclaimed musician Kofi Kinaata has affirmed his plans to launch a seven-song EP later this year for the first time ever!

West Gold as often touted by many of his fans, Kofi Kinaata for over decade in the Ghanaian music space has never released a collection.

However his single records and features have propelled him to be ranked amongst the best musicians in the country and making waves across the globe.

Kofi Kinaata has to his credit the Songwriter of the Year in the Ghana Music Awards for three consecutive times among other prestigious awards.

In spite of these laurels, the Made in Taadi hitmaker, has been under pressure to release a music collection to cement his expertise.

However speaking in an exclusive interview on Empire FM’s , ShowBiz Today , a weekend entertainment show , Kofi Kinaata ,emphasised that he is unperturbed by such pressure since in his field he is not eager to engage anyone .

He however revealed, “ this year I am releasing an EP on my birthday , 15TH April , I had even wanted to drop it last December but I delayed it.”

“It will be at least a seven song EP, for those who are asking for a body of work”, he added.
He further noted that how the EP performs would determine if he will release an album or not.

