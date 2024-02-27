fbpx
New Release: Mega EJ's Latest Single – 1st March 2024

Mega EJ. Photo Credit: Mega EJ
Mega EJ. Photo Credit: Mega EJ

All is set for the release of Mega EJ’s first single of the year titled ‘Speed Dial’ produced by Pappuy on the 1st of March, 2024.

“Speed Dial” is poised to solidify his status as a trendsetter, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary soundscapes.‘Speed Dial’ is a pure expression of Mega EJ’s genre fusion power, which combines rhythmic flows from dancehall and reggae on a boom-bap type beat produced by ‘Pappuy’.

Pappuy is also a renowned producer based in Germany, with an impressive background of collaborating with both artists and sound designers. They have five songs together and he has been the brain behind Mega EJ’s new fusion sound.

In anticipation of the release, Mega EJ expressed his excitement, stating, “Speed Dial is more than just a song; it’s an experience. I wanted to create something that would resonate with listeners on a visceral level, something that stays with them long after the music stops.”

“Speed Dial” is set to be available on all major streaming platforms from March 1, 2024. Fans can immerse themselves in Mega EJ’s sonic universe and witness the evolution of his artistry with this groundbreaking single.

Stay tuned for the release of “Speed Dial” and join Mega EJ on a musical rollercoaster that promises to leave you craving more.

About MEGA EJ :

Mega EJ is an innovative and boundary-pushing artist known for his genre-defying music. With a unique blend of Afrobeat, R&B, alternative hip-hop, reggae, dancehall, and traditional elements, Mega EJ continues to captivate audiences worldwide. With a reputation for pushing boundaries and delivering quality fusion music, Mega EJ has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Stay connected with Mega EJ on social media for the latest updates and releases.

2024 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown