Fundraising campaign for DJ Isaac Cool’s journey to recovery

In a shocking turn of events, one of Ghana’s most esteemed DJs, DJ Isaac Cool, found himself in a devastating accident last Friday, February 23rd.

The accident left him in critical condition, undergoing brain surgery and subsequently slipping into a coma.

Despite the grim situation, there is hope as he shows signs of responsiveness, sparking optimism among his doctors and loved ones.

Recognizing the immense challenge ahead, a collective effort has been launched to support DJ Isaac Cool’s journey to recovery.

Momo & Card Payments – https://ahabanglf.com/DjIsaacCoolSupport

GoFundMe Link (Managed by Catherine) – https://gofund.me/96eaf36c

Led by Antoine Mensah, Catherine Owusu-Saykyi, and Jemma Appiah (Isaac’s sister), a fundraising campaign has been initiated to alleviate the financial burden of his medical expenses and ongoing care.

The fundraising efforts aim to provide the necessary resources for his medical bills and continued care, ensuring that DJ Isaac Cool receives the treatment he needs to overcome this challenging chapter in his life.

DJ Isaac Cool is not just a local talent but an international figure, renowned for his exceptional skills as a DJ, producer, and voice-over artist. As the resident DJ for Starr 103.5 FM, his impact extends far beyond the borders of Ghana.

