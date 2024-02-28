Kwaw Kese’s surprising revelation on the making of ‘U Dey Craze’

Kwaw Kese recently shared the intriguing story behind the creation of the hit song “U Dey Craze,” shedding light on the creative process that led to its success.

According to Kwaw Kese, the song’s inception was a unique experience. Upon hearing the beat for the first time, he and producer Hammer were so inspired that they decided to step out of the studio for a brief moment of meditation.

This break, Kwaw Kese states, allowed them to fully immerse themselves in the music and come back with a fresh perspective.

Kwaw Kese also revealed that his verse on “U Dey Craze” was the second to be recorded, following an impressive contribution from fellow artist Edem. He praised Edem’s verse as “hard-hitting” and acknowledged the impact it had on the song’s overall vibe.

Interestingly, Sarkodie, who is now a household name in Ghanaian music, was the last to record his verse on “U Dey Craze.” Despite being the final addition, Sarkodie’s verse added a unique flavor to the track, contributing to its eventual success.

“U Dey Craze,” released in 2008, became a major hit and played a significant role in launching the careers of both Edem and Sarkodie.

Produced by Hammer of the Last Two, the song remains a classic in Ghanaian music history, showcasing the talent and creativity of its collaborators.

