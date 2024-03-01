All by himself! Fameye to executively produce next album

From “Greater Than” to “Songs of Peter,” Fameye is gearing up for his next album titled “Things Will Never Be the Same.”

In a recent interview with DJ Sliming, Fameye revealed his plans to drop a new album this year, entirely produced by himself under Fameye Worldwide.

With previous hits like “Nothing I Get” and “Praise,” and his current song “Only You,” Fameye has solidified his position in the music industry.

Known for his ability to deeply connect with his audience, Fameye’s upcoming release is highly anticipated and expected to top the charts.

This move marks Fameye’s growth as a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene, showcasing his talent and dedication to his craft.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic