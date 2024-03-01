fbpx
Black Sherif makes second runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week

1st March 2024
Black Sherif makes second runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Black Sherif makes second runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Photo Credit: Paris Fashion Week

Black Sherif has once again made headlines, this time for his appearance on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

This marks his second runway appearance in a week, following his debut at London Fashion Week.

Dressed in an Off White apparel, Black Sherif captivated the audience with his confident stride and unique style.

His presence on the international fashion stage further solidifies his status as a rising star not only in music but also in the fashion world.

After his runway appearance, Black Sherif was spotted backstage, where he linked up with Nigerian music sensation Arya Star. The two artists were seen deep in conversation, sparking speculation among fans about a possible collaboration.

Black Sherif’s foray into the world of fashion adds another dimension to his already versatile career, showcasing his ability to excel in multiple creative realms.

His journey from the streets of Ghana to the runways of London and Paris is a testament to his talent and ambition, and fans can’t wait to see what he does next.

1 hour agoLast Updated: 1st March 2024
