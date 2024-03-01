KK Fosu Unveils Inability to Sing Others’ Lyrics; Remains Hopeful for R-Kelly Collaboration – Full Details Here!

Ghanaian Hiplife singer and songwriter KK Fosu, born Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, disclosed that he cannot sing lyrics penned by someone else, expressing his desire to engage in numerous collaborations with various artists, including R-Kelly.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty on Thursday, Febraury 29, 2024, the ‘Suudwe’ hitmaker detailed that whenever the lyrics of a song are written for him, he rewrites it to suit his writing style.

In the words of the renowned crooner; “I can’t sing a song that somebody has written for me, I don’t know how to do that. Even when you write it, I must change it to my progression. I will make sure I arrange your song for you if your song is not good.

The award-winning musician further denied claims that Paa Kwesi Dobble wrote the lyrics for his song, Oga, during his beef with Samini (formally known as Batman) some years ago.

According to him, the song ‘Oga’ was not even meant as a reply to Samini.

“So when you grant an interview, and you tell me you wrote Oga, can you write my song for me? Double paa kwesi can you stand before me?” he said.

KK Fosu went on to assert that he was the originator of fan army culture in the Ghanaian music industry.

“Ask about D camp. When we talk about this nation-nation thing, I started it,” he noted.

The songwriter then urged Ghanaians to pamper young and rising artists to help them last long in the music industry.

“What some people did to me, I do not want them to do to the likes of Kelvyn Boy, Kwame Eugene. Let’s pamper them to help them last long in the music Industry,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, the Ghanaian Highlife sensation KK Fosu has stated that he would like to do many collaborations with as many artistes as possible, including R-Kelly.

He revealed this during a live studio discussion on 3Music TV on March 1, where he spoke about his foray into music and his early career.

KK Fosu said that he would love to collaborate with the American RnB singer who is currently serving a 20-year jail term for enticing minors into sexual activity.

He, however, dismissed the barrier, stating that prison is not a hindrance to collaborating with anyone.

“But not that I’m settled now, I want to do as many collaborations as I can, I even want to collaborate with R-Kelly.

“It doesn’t matter, because in America, whether you’re in jail or not, you can still make things happen,” he said.

KK also stated that he once had the chance to collaborate with some major Nigerian artistes when he dominated the music space in Ghana but could not. This, he said, was due to time constraints.

“When I first started, the world and the internet weren’t like this, it wasn’t that easy to blow up. So I remember when Tony Harmony and some other Nigerian stars came to look for me, but I was not in the country because I was ‘hot’,” he said.

Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, professionally known as KK Fosu is known for songs like “Suudwe”, “Anadwo Yede” among others.

After a long break from music, KK Fosu has announced his return to music, promising a comeback of authentic Highlife sounds in Ghana.

