Samini to shine with performance at GHETIS 2024 in France

Fresh off his participation in the Return Conversations at Howard University for Black History Month, Samini is gearing up for an exciting GHETIS performance in France.

Set to take the stage at this year’s Ghana-Europe Tourism and Investment Summit (GHETIS), scheduled from March 3rd to 10th at the Marriot Champs Elysees Hotel, Samini’s presence adds a dynamic touch to the event’s lineup.

GHETIS 2024 aims to showcase Ghana’s tourism sector and foster international exchange between Ghana and Europe.

With esteemed speakers including Mark Okraku Mantey, Chassidy E. Keys, and HRM Notse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, among others, the summit promises insightful discussions on tourism and investment opportunities.

Samini, known for his captivating performances and musical prowess, will share the stage with other distinguished guests, further elevating the event’s cultural significance.

In addition to his upcoming performance, Samini is actively promoting his latest love single titled ‘Chemistry,’ the third installment from his highly anticipated EP, ‘Sticks and Locks.’

With ‘Chemistry,’ Samini promises listeners a unique musical journey that showcases his unparalleled talent and creativity.

