fbpx
Top Stories

Artistes and managers need to have shared visions – Bullgod reveals

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 2nd March 2024
1 minute read
Artistes and managers need to have shared visions - Bullgod reveals
Artistes and managers need to have shared visions - Bullgod reveals. Photo Credit: Bullgod/Instagram

DJ Ashmen recently had the pleasure of hosting Bullgod, the distinguished artist manager from Bullhaus Entertainment, on his show, ‘Let’s Talk & Chill’.

In the course of the insightful conversation, Bullgod accentuated the intricate dynamics of the relationship between artist and manager, stressing the necessity for a cohesive alignment of their envisaged goals to achieve collective prosperity.

One significant aspect highlighted pertained to the contrasting perspectives between artists and their management teams. Bullgod underscored the notion that although artists frequently possess their distinct creative visions, there can be discrepancies between these personal aims and the strategic objectives established by their management.

Related Articles

“At times the management team sees the artist performing at the O2 Arena or Maddison Square Garden but the artistes sees himself at Accra Sports Stadium” he stated.

At times the management team sees the artist performing at the O2 Arena or Madison Square Garden but the artistes sees himself at Accra Sports Stadium

Bullgod

Bullgod underscored the significance of a harmonious alignment in vision between both parties, as it is instrumental in propelling the artiste’s brand towards substantial international expansion.

Bullgod has demonstrated considerable expertise within the realm of artist management, overseeing the professional endeavors of prominent musicians such as 5five, Iwan, and Shatta Wale.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour agoLast Updated: 2nd March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Just like Kurl Songx & Yaw Berk, I fear for Lasmid's future after exiting Kaywa's Highy Spiritual Music - Bullgod

Just like Kurl Songx & Yaw Berk, I fear for Lasmid’s future after exiting Kaywa’s Highy Spiritual Music – Bullgod

13th June 2023
Death of Azonto! DJ Ashmen rages on about Ghanaian music industry killers

Death of Ghanaian music genres! DJ Ashmen rages on about industry killers

2nd May 2023

DJ Ashmen adds voice to COVID19 sensitization

1st April 2020
Afrikan Safari 1 by DJ Ashmen

Audio: Afrikan Safari 1 by DJ Ashmen

9th February 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown