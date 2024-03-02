Artistes and managers need to have shared visions – Bullgod reveals

DJ Ashmen recently had the pleasure of hosting Bullgod, the distinguished artist manager from Bullhaus Entertainment, on his show, ‘Let’s Talk & Chill’.

In the course of the insightful conversation, Bullgod accentuated the intricate dynamics of the relationship between artist and manager, stressing the necessity for a cohesive alignment of their envisaged goals to achieve collective prosperity.

One significant aspect highlighted pertained to the contrasting perspectives between artists and their management teams. Bullgod underscored the notion that although artists frequently possess their distinct creative visions, there can be discrepancies between these personal aims and the strategic objectives established by their management.

“At times the management team sees the artist performing at the O2 Arena or Maddison Square Garden but the artistes sees himself at Accra Sports Stadium” he stated.

Bullgod underscored the significance of a harmonious alignment in vision between both parties, as it is instrumental in propelling the artiste’s brand towards substantial international expansion.

Bullgod has demonstrated considerable expertise within the realm of artist management, overseeing the professional endeavors of prominent musicians such as 5five, Iwan, and Shatta Wale.

