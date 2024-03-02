fbpx
New! OliveTheBoy drops Deluxe version of Avana

Another banger to set the tone for your day!

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music 2nd March 2024
New! OliveTheBoy drops Deluxe version of Avana
New! OliveTheBoy drops Deluxe version of Avana. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy/Facebook

The moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived! OliveTheBoy‘s Avana (Deluxe) EP is officially out now, ready to set the tone for your day.

The EP launch was preceded by two singles: a remix of ‘GoodSin’ featuring Ghanaian artist King Promise and Nigerian sensations Oxlade and Reekado Banks in December, followed by ‘Stay’ in February.

Expanding on the original collection, Avana now boasts eight tracks, blending various pop genres like Afrobeats and R&B seamlessly.

Reflecting on his journey since his breakthrough single, including signing with Sony Music’s Columbia Records subsidiary Bu Vision in August 2023, OliveTheBoy expressed gratitude to God while acknowledging there’s still more to achieve.

Emerging as one of Ghana’s brightest talents, OliveTheBoy recently joined the ranks of artists from the country featured in Apple Music’s Up Next artist development program.

Olivetheboy’s track ‘Goodsin’ dominated streaming charts in 2023, became a viral sensation on TikTok, and topped several music charts across the continent.

