fbpx
Top Stories

Rumors about me and Hajia 4Real are not true – Nhyiraba Kojo speaks out

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 mins agoLast Updated: 3rd March 2024
1 minute read
Rumors about me and Hajia 4Real are not true - Nhyiraba Kojo speaks out
Rumors about me and Hajia 4Real are not true - Nhyiraba Kojo speaks out. Photo Credit: Nhyiraba Kojo/Hajia 4Real

Nhyiraba Kojo has refuted claims linking him to an ongoing fraud case involving socialite Hajia 4Real.

The Hiplife artist, known for his vibrant personality, denied any involvement in the alleged fraud, stating that the rumors circulating on social media that Hajia 4Real mentioned his name are false.

It’s important to note that Hajia 4Real is currently facing trial in the USA for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

However, Nhyiraba Kojo’s assertion on the UTV show seeks to clarify that he is not connected to the case in any way.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 mins agoLast Updated: 3rd March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Mixed reactions as Hajia 4 Real tops twitter trends for an alleged 10-yr imprisonment! - Full Gist

Mixed reactions as Hajia 4 Real tops twitter trends for an alleged 10-yr imprisonment! – Full Gist

2nd March 2023
Hajia 4 Real granted a bond of half a million dollar with GPS Tracking ankle monitor as bail terms!

Hajia 4 Real granted a bond of half a million dollar with GPS Tracking ankle monitor as bail terms!

16th May 2023
Real reason why Nhyiraba Kojo has been jailed for 30 days!

Real reason why Nhyiraba Kojo has been jailed for 30 days!

29th April 2023
How Mona 4Reall observed Valentine's Day with unboxing of expensive gifts!

How Mona 4Reall observed Valentine’s Day with unboxing of expensive gifts!

15th February 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 8: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown