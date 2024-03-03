Rumors about me and Hajia 4Real are not true – Nhyiraba Kojo speaks out

Nhyiraba Kojo has refuted claims linking him to an ongoing fraud case involving socialite Hajia 4Real.

The Hiplife artist, known for his vibrant personality, denied any involvement in the alleged fraud, stating that the rumors circulating on social media that Hajia 4Real mentioned his name are false.

It’s important to note that Hajia 4Real is currently facing trial in the USA for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities.

However, Nhyiraba Kojo’s assertion on the UTV show seeks to clarify that he is not connected to the case in any way.

