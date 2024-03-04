fbpx
Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music
4th March 2024
Black Sherif to perform at City Splash Festival 2024
Black Sherif to perform at City Splash Festival 2024. Photo Credit: City Splash Festival

London’s biggest celebration of Caribbean and African culture, City Splash Festival, has announced Ghanaian star Black Sherif as part of their 2024 lineup.

The “Zero” hitmaker will be bringing his infectious energy to Brockwell Park on May 27th. Black Sherif joins a star-studded roster including reggae and dancehall legends Capleton, Beenie Man, Shenseea, and Busy Signal.

City Splash Festival is known for its incredible atmosphere, boasting multiple stages, delicious food vendors, and festival-goers ready to soak up the good vibes.

With Black Sherif’s addition, City Splash 2024 promises to be an unforgettable day of music, culture, and community.

Tickets are on sale now, so don’t miss your chance to see Black Sherif live alongside some of the biggest names in reggae and Afrobeats!

