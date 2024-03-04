British-Ghanaian act, RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards with Six Wins in One Night – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
British-Ghanaian act, RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards with Six Wins in One Night

Watch RAYE perform “Escapism.” and “Ice Cream Man.” at the BRIT Awards!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 4th March 2024
British-Ghanaian act, RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards with Six Wins in One Night
British-Ghanaian act, RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards with Six Wins in One Night Photo Credit: RAYE/Instagram

During the BRIT Awards last night, the world-renowned artist RAYE achieved an extraordinary feat, securing an unprecedented six awards in a single year, setting a new record for the most wins at Britain’s premier music event.

This remarkable achievement marks a groundbreaking milestone for the independent singer-songwriter.

In addition to becoming the first female to ever win Songwriter of the Year, she also took home accolades for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Escapism.”), Best New Artist, and Best R&B Act.

RAYE gave a career-defining performance at the ceremony, performing a medley of songs off her critically acclaimed debut album, My 21st Century Blues, including hits “Escapism.” and “Ice Cream Man.” Next, RAYE is set to make her first appearance at Coachella on April 13th and 20th.

Taking the title of the most nominated artist in a single BRITs year, RAYE led the charge tonight with a record-breaking 7 nominations in total – a first by any artist since The BRITs began in 1977, eclipsing the record to date of six held by Gorillaz (2002), Craig David (2001) and Robbie Williams (1999).

Her 6 award wins tonight places RAYE at the top of the BRITs leaderboard for having the most wins in one night, making BRIT Awards history by beating the previous record of four, held by Harry Styles (2023), Adele (2016) and Blur (1995).

RAYE said she was “so honored and blown away” to be receiving her first BRIT Award as Songwriter of the Year. “I will treasure this trophy very much,” the London-born musician added.

“I am so grateful to be recognized as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award.”

