JJ Gonami set to collaborate with Demarco



JJ Gonami, a standout from the Volta region, caused a social media frenzy with news of a potential collaboration with Jamaican star, Demarco.

Teaming up with Demarco, a powerhouse in reggae and dancehall, signals JJ Gonami’s ascent to global recognition.

This collaboration isn’t just about two artists; it’s about breaking barriers, showcasing Volta’s musical richness to the world, and opening doors for more cross-cultural exchanges in Ghana’s music industry.

As JJ Gonami continues to build his fan base across Ghana and beyond, this collaboration is poised to put Volta music on the international map and inspire other regional genres to shine.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic