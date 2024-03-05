fbpx
Meek Mill’s Tweet Over Acquiring a Ghanaian Citizenship Sparks Controversy – More HERE!

Y'all ready to welcome Nana Kwame Meek Mill?

Meek Mill's Tweet Over Wanting a Ghanaian Citizenship Sparks Controversy - More HERE!
Meek Mill's Tweet Over Wanting a Ghanaian Citizenship Sparks Controversy Photo Credit: Meek Mill/IG

Meek Mill, the American rapper born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has revealed his plans to pursue Ghanaian citizenship, attributing his decision to the systemic obstacles encountered by black individuals in the United States.

In a March 4 tweet, he expressed a desire for a fresh start, stressing that he believes America is designed to marginalize black men who resist conformity.

Meek Mill’s announcement stirred diverse reactions on social media, prompting discussions among Ghanaians about the implications of his decision.

While some lauded the rapper’s choice, appreciating Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and historical ties to the African diaspora, others raised concerns, highlighting recent legislative actions such as the anti-LGBTQ bill passed by the Ghanaian Parliament.

