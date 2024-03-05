Meek Mill’s Tweet Over Acquiring a Ghanaian Citizenship Sparks Controversy – More HERE!

Meek Mill, the American rapper born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has revealed his plans to pursue Ghanaian citizenship, attributing his decision to the systemic obstacles encountered by black individuals in the United States.

In a March 4 tweet, he expressed a desire for a fresh start, stressing that he believes America is designed to marginalize black men who resist conformity.

Meek Mill’s announcement stirred diverse reactions on social media, prompting discussions among Ghanaians about the implications of his decision.

You know they are anti gay in Ghana…..



You can not allow another man to call you "daddy" in Ghana pic.twitter.com/rQLcxQIuiT — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) March 5, 2024

Brother it’s not safe for you dawg!! pic.twitter.com/rirGWGkhq2 — justhugee (@Justhugee) March 5, 2024

Spin the block bud he said this in your back yard https://t.co/eRIWhT1SHA — “ (@Embiitch) March 5, 2024

While some lauded the rapper’s choice, appreciating Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and historical ties to the African diaspora, others raised concerns, highlighting recent legislative actions such as the anti-LGBTQ bill passed by the Ghanaian Parliament.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic