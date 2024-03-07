Hammer of the Last Two on Failed Marriage and Finding Compatibility

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Hammer of the Last Two, recently shared insights into the brief duration of his marriage and his optimism for discovering love once more.

In a live discussion on the “Uncut with D-Black” show, Hammer, real name Edward Nana Poku Osei, revealed that he married his first wife because they had a child together and he did not want her to go home as ‘born one’.

He said that they were not in love with each other and realised soon after the wedding that they were incompatible.

He said that they decided to end the marriage amicably and remain good friends for the sake of their child.

“It didn’t work. It wasn’t about the industry. With my first marriage, I think it was a typical issue that a lot of people go through. We had a kid and I thought it wise to not let her go home as a ‘born one’.

So even though we were not very much in love, like a marriage kind of commitment kind of love, I still thought it would work.

“So I decided to wed her like a traditional, quiet one. And we realized quickly that we really wouldn’t be with each other. We feel each other on a level. So we had to agree that, look, this won’t go anywhere. And the further it goes, the more damage it will do. So that’s why we’re able to become good friends,” he said.

Hammer also said that he has not remarried since then, but he is in a relationship with a ‘very great woman’.

He reiterated that he is not in a hurry to tie the knot again, adding that his children are his priority.

“I haven’t remarried. I’m married to my children. They are beautiful. They are my best friends. We do everything together, and I will marry again. I have seen a couple of great women over time, and I’m currently with a very great woman.

“And if time and God allow, it will happen. But I’m not in a hurry because I don’t want to make her a mother before she becomes a mother. My kids are almost in university right now. She will come and mother children before she becomes a mother,” he said.

In 2005, Hammer married Lydia Konadu Boateng. They were, however, divorced a year later. They had one child, Mary-Ann Nana Yaa Osei.

Watch Hammer Explain his failed marriage here:

Hammer of the Last Two is known for his work as a producer for many Ghanaian Hip-Hop artistes, such as Sarkodie, Obrafour, Edem, and Kwaw Kese.

He is also the founder of The Last Two Music Group.

