OliveTheBoy ‘Asylum’ enters iTunes Top 100 chart at no. 53

OliveTheBoy‘s rise to prominence as an Apple Music Next Up artist last year marked a significant milestone in his career.

This position was further solidified by his chart-topping sensation single’ GoodSin off the Avana EP.

Following the release of his Avana Deluxe, which features a remix of ‘GoodSin’ with King Promise, Oxlade, and Reekado Banks, along with tracks like ‘Asylum’ and ‘Home Alone’, OlivetheBoy continues to make waves in the music scene.

Listen to Asylum

His single ‘Asylum’ quickly climbed to number 53 on the iTunes Top 100 chart in Ghana, showcasing his enduring popularity among listeners.

The infectious track ‘Goodsin’ from the EP gained immense traction on TikTok, captivating users and sparking a viral dance trend that dominated the platform throughout last year. n a driving force behind his success.

