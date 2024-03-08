fbpx
Top Stories

OliveTheBoy ‘Asylum’ enters iTunes Top 100 chart at no. 53

This position was further solidified by his chart-topping sensation single' Good Sin off the Avana EP.

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours agoLast Updated: 8th March 2024
1 minute read
OliveTheBoy 'Asylum' enters iTunes Top 100 chart at no. 53
OliveTheBoy 'Asylum' enters iTunes Top 100 chart at no. 53. Photo Credit: OliveTheBoy

OliveTheBoy‘s rise to prominence as an Apple Music Next Up artist last year marked a significant milestone in his career.

This position was further solidified by his chart-topping sensation single’ GoodSin off the Avana EP.

Following the release of his Avana Deluxe, which features a remix of ‘GoodSin’ with King Promise, Oxlade, and Reekado Banks, along with tracks like ‘Asylum’ and ‘Home Alone’, OlivetheBoy continues to make waves in the music scene.

Related Articles

Listen to Asylum

His single ‘Asylum’ quickly climbed to number 53 on the iTunes Top 100 chart in Ghana, showcasing his enduring popularity among listeners.

The infectious track ‘Goodsin’ from the EP gained immense traction on TikTok, captivating users and sparking a viral dance trend that dominated the platform throughout last year. n a driving force behind his success.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours agoLast Updated: 8th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Stay by OliveTheBoy

Video: Stay by OliveTheBoy

2 weeks ago
Olivetheboy Outshines Black Sherif, King Promise, KiDi & Gyakie as most streamed artiste this year!

Olivetheboy Outshines Black Sherif, King Promise, KiDi & Gyakie as most streamed artiste this year!

3rd July 2023
Avana (Deluxe) by OliveTheBoy

Audio: Avana (Deluxe) by OliveTheBoy

1 week ago
Goodsin Speed Up by OliveTheBoy

Audio: Goodsin Speed Up by OliveTheBoy

6th June 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown