Paapa Versa Releases New Single “One Cedi” – A Satirical Take on Ghanaian Politics

Ghanaian artist Paapa Versa has released his latest single, “One Cedi,” a satirical and facetious commentary on Ghanaian politics. The song was co-written & performed by Paapa Versa and KooKusi, and produced by Paapa Versa.

Inspired by a fan’s comment urging him to “write about the current government,” Paapa Versa took on the challenge, channeling his frustration and disappointment with Ghanaian politicians into the song. He explains, “With following a lot of news about Ghana’s political and economic climate, I got so frustrated and disappointed in Ghanaian politicians.”

“One Cedi” offers a satirical look into the minds of Ghanaian politicians, framing their actions as necessary parts of their hustle. The song captures the experiences of Ghanaians with politicians, highlighting the similarities in their struggles to survive.

Sonically, “One Cedi” blends elements of Hiplife and Calypso, creating energetic vibes that are both engaging and thought-provoking. The song features a variety of instruments, including guitars, talking drums, kosh kash (shakers), and more, adding depth and richness to the sound.

The making of “One Cedi” was a true digital and international collaboration. Paapa Versa collaborated with KooKusi (based in Texas) as a featured artist, Knii Lantei (based in Accra) for additional guitars, and Stephane Gonthier (based in the UK) for the final guitar solo. The collaboration brought together artists from around the world, adding a unique dynamic to the song’s creation process.

“I enjoyed every minute of the process,” says Paapa Versa. “It was amazing to work with such talented artists from different parts of the world and bring this song to life.”

“One Cedi” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Listen to “One Cedi,” by Paapa Versa

One Cedi – Paapa Versa. Credit: YouTube

