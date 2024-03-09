Not good! AY Poyoo frustrated over music earnings so far

AY Poyoo, celebrated for his comedic approach to music, recently expressed frustration about his earnings his music career.

In a candid video shared on his TikTok page, he disclosed that despite three years in the industry, he hadn’t made significant earnings. He lamented that show promoters paid him more than $200, with the highest payment being $100.

However, there seems to be a silver lining on the horizon for AY Poyoo. A video surfaced of him signing a new deal in Nigeria, hinting at positive developments in his career.

Moreover, AY Poyoo shared a video on his Facebook page featuring himself and Eedris Abdulkareem, a trailblazer in Nigerian hip-hop known for his activism and advocacy for fairness.

Abdulkareem’s history includes notable clashes with American rapper 50 Cent and disputes with President Obasanjo over his controversial single ‘Jaga Jaga’.

Could this collaboration indicate an upcoming hit between AY Poyoo and Eedris Abdulkareem?

While serving his sizable fan base in Nigeria, AY Poyoo has been notably absent from the Ghanaian music scene for some time.

