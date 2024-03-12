Challenging D-Black: Ice Prince Zamani Eyes Boxing Match? – More HERE!

A potential boxing match is on the horizon between Nigerian rapper Ice Prince Zamani and his Ghanaian counterpart D-Black in the upcoming days or months.

Nigeria and Ghana have over the years had this ‘peaceful’ war that comes up whenever the two countries meet or come face-to-face with each other.

According to Ice Prince, he is eyeing the boss of Black Avenue Musik because looking at his stature he believes he would prefer to have a boxing bout with him so he can triumph over him and make Nigeria proud.

He added that he would be on the neck of D-Black for the challenge until he called on his fellow rapper Sarkodie for backup.

Orobo geti money but orobo *hisss@DBLACKGH wetin be scores ?? 🇳🇬🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/GzsCfx6va6 — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) March 9, 2024

The post reads: “if I’m to pick a fight, it will most likely be somebody like @DBLACKGH so I can AJ box his big azz champagne chest till he calls Sark for help like broskie abeg I use Gad beg you charlay save me from this Nigerian Ice kraa.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic