Challenging D-Black: Ice Prince Zamani Eyes Boxing Match? – More HERE!

Was he talking about a sonic bout or an actual fist fight?

Challenging D-Black: Ice Prince Zamani Eyes Boxing Match? - More HERE!
Challenging D-Black: Ice Prince Zamani Eyes Boxing Match? Photo Credit: D-Black/Ice Prince/IG

A potential boxing match is on the horizon between Nigerian rapper Ice Prince Zamani and his Ghanaian counterpart D-Black in the upcoming days or months.

Nigeria and Ghana have over the years had this ‘peaceful’ war that comes up whenever the two countries meet or come face-to-face with each other.

According to Ice Prince, he is eyeing the boss of Black Avenue Musik because looking at his stature he believes he would prefer to have a boxing bout with him so he can triumph over him and make Nigeria proud.

He added that he would be on the neck of D-Black for the challenge until he called on his fellow rapper Sarkodie for backup.

The post reads: “if I’m to pick a fight, it will most likely be somebody like @DBLACKGH so I can AJ box his big azz champagne chest till he calls Sark for help like broskie abeg I use Gad beg you charlay save me from this Nigerian Ice kraa.”

