Omayor Unveils Powerful Ballad “Otan”

The Afro-highlife scene has been devoid of such a poignant message for some time, and enthusiasts have been ardently anticipating the debut of “Otan,” a song brimming with emotional depth that connects with the audience on a deeply significant level.

Omayor reaffirms his status as a powerhouse in the Afro-highlife music scene and beyond, following his successful collaboration with Kwame Yogot on the hit track ‘Arroglass.’ His versatility shines across all musical genres.”

Omayor. Photo Credit: Omayor

Entitled ‘Otan,’ which means ‘Hatred’ in English, the song narrates a true-life story. It features Omayor’s distinctive style, replete with poignant lyrics that explore themes of love, hate, betrayal, and resilience.”

The collaboration between Omayor and Kwame Yogot, titled ‘Arroglass,’ initially showcased his adaptability as an artist. With the release of ‘Otan,’ he further established himself as an emerging talent in the music industry.”

As ‘Otan’ resonates through the airwaves and finds its place on playlists, its profound influence on audiences around the globe is undeniable.

Watch Otan by Omayor

Omayor – Otan. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic