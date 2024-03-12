fbpx
Top Stories

Sammy Flex Defends Shatta Wale’s Miming Controversy at 13th African Games – Full Details HERE!

Sammy Flex claims that what we saw was what organizers wanted!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 hours agoLast Updated: 12th March 2024
1 minute read
Sammy Flex Defends Shatta Wale's Miming Controversy at 13th African Games - Full Details HERE!
Sammy Flex Defends Shatta Wale's Miming Controversy at 13th African Games. Photo Credit: Sammy Flex /IG

Sammy Flex, manager of the multi-award-winning Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has come to the defense of the artist’s performance at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games, despite criticisms regarding miming.

Shatta Wale together with Ghanaian artiste King Promise and South African artiste Kemo Mpela performed at the prestigious African Games opening ceremony on Wednesday, March 8 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The ‘’Dancehall Commando’’ crooner has faced severe criticism for lip-syncing during his live performance. While some fans felt a live band would have been better, Sammy Flex has explained the rationale behind the act.

Related Articles

In a post on X, Sammy Flex affirmed that there were clear discussions with the organisers about the desired performance style beforehand.

Miming was exactly what the organizers envisioned for the impact they wanted. He further clarified that the iconic Dancehall artiste delivered exactly as planned, resulting in a well-received performance.

“The team organizing the start of the All African Games had a clear vision for the performance. After many discussions with Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale and his team were briefed on what was needed for the desired impact. Shatta Wale delivered precisely what was requested”.

Sammy Flex then congratulated ‘The Ayoo’’ hitmaker,” for putting up a spectacular performance:

“Congratulations on this spectacular opening. Africa and all Shatta Movement fans worldwide are proud of your achievements. #konekt”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 8 hours agoLast Updated: 12th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Clash of Titans! Sarkodie, M.I Abaga to finally battle it out for $200,000

9th April 2020
Herman Suede drops first single of the year; “Kumbaya”

Herman Suede drops first single of the year; “Kumbaya”

22nd October 2022

Mr Drew sets tongues of female fans wagging with new look!

31st January 2022
Camidoh crowned UMB GTA 2020 Emerging Artiste of the Year

Camidoh crowned UMB GTA 2020 Emerging Artiste of the Year

17th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown