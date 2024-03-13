Rose Adjei’s ‘Kardia Hakarat Hatov’ Concert Set For April 7 – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
Expect to hear hits like 'Nyame Ye', 'M'adansedie', 'Adom', 'Na God', 'Agya Wahwe Meso', 'Nsre Hehe' & 'Ne Mmre'!

Rose Adjei's 'Kardia Hakarat Hatov' Concert Set For April 7. Photo Credit: Rose Adjei/IG

This year’s edition of Rose Adjei’s annual gospel musical concert dubbed ‘Kardia Hakarat Hatov’ which simply means “A Heart Of Gratitude”, will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Perez Chapel, Zoeland Mataheko near Flamingo Junction in Accra.

Rose Adjei, who will perform for over one-and-a-half hours on stage, has promised to thrill her fans, Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life with most of her hit songs.

She is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian seasoned gospel music icons such as Kofi Owusu Peprah, Jack Alolome, Oheneba Clement, Kevin Arthur, Akosua Karl, Gabe Akwerh and a host of others.

She will perform songs like ‘Nyame Yie’, ‘M’adansedie’, ‘Adom’, ‘Na God’, ‘Agya Wahwe Meso’, ‘Nsre Hehe’, ‘Ne Mmre’, among others.

This years event is under the theme: ‘He Has Heard My Prayers’ (Psalm 66:19).

Designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people, the event is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling performances.

According to Rose Adjei, the concert is aimed at proclaiming the message that God has indeed heard our prayers.

She added that the ‘Kardia Hakarat Hatov’ concert is a gospel musical concert borne out of the need to create a platform to spread the work of Christ Jesus to believes.

Last year’s concert brought unending testimonies on how God used the programme to minister and bless the audience, and they believe a double dose will be administered this year.

