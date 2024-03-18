Kuami Eugene Escapes Ghastly Accident at Dzorwulu moments after returning from UK! – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian music sensation Kuami Eugene narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident last night around 11:30 PM.

Reports indicate that the artist crashed into a stationary truck with no warning triangle placed, at Dzorwulu. The incident occurred shortly after his return to the country from the UK.

Despite the severity of the crash, sources confirm that Kuami Eugene emerged relatively unscathed, sustaining only minor bruises. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by poorly marked vehicles on Ghana’s roads.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed relief upon learning of Kuami Eugene’s safety and are sending messages of support as he recovers from the ordeal. The incident underscores the importance of road safety measures and the need for increased vigilance among drivers, especially during late-night travels.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident to prevent similar incidents in the future. Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene’s resilience in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration to his fans, who eagerly await his return to the stage.

