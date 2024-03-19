2MG Music Foundation serenades patients at Orthopedic Training Centre – PHOTOS

Ghana Independence Day holds great significance for the nation. Still, for 2MG Music Foundation, it became a day of deeper meaning as they embarked on a journey of compassion at the Orthopedic Training Centre in Nsawam.

Benjamin Garzy Mensah, popularly known as Mix Master Garzy is the Founder and CEO of 2MG Music Foundation, an NGO based in Ghana affiliated with the 2MG Music record label.

Their inspiring mission of “Touching Lives through Music: was achieved at the OTC Camp. On Ghana Independence Day, the music foundation arrived at the hospital loaded with instruments, ready to uplift spirits and bring smiles to the patients.

See photos:

Photo Credit: 2MG Photo Credit: 2MG Photo Credit: 2MG 2MG Music Foundation serenades patients with hope and healing at Orthopedic Training Centre. Photo Credit: 2MG 2MG Music Foundation serenades patients with hope and healing at Orthopedic Training Centre. Photo Credit: 2MG

As the musicians played, OTC came alive with the soothing sounds of music. Children had the chance to showcase their talents through dance and song, creating a fun-filled inclusive atmosphere.

Performing artists rallied to show their unwavering support for the event such as Niashun, Akua Music, and Mr. Drew and the Band Masters who held the fort for the live entertainment.

The music served as a welcome distraction for the OTC members, reminding them of joy and resilience amidst their physical challenges.

Each song imparted a message of hope, showing them, they were not alone in their journey towards healing. Beyond melodies, they forged connections and touched hearts, leaving a lasting impression on children, families, and staff. Inspired, they pledged to continue spreading joy through music.

In commemorating Ghana Independence Day at OTC, 2MG Music Foundation embarked on a meaningful journey of compassion and solidarity.

Through music, they brought smiles and hope to all, reminding us of the importance of supporting one another in times of need.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic