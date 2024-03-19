fbpx
Daboy Kenzi out with sizzling new Afrobeats cut ‘Your Body’

‘Your Body’ sees Daboy Kenzi go full-on casanova! Stream here NOW!

Daboy Kenzi showcases his knack for sweet words on his first release of the year, ‘Your Body.’

The new Afrobeats song was teased on the fast-rising star’s TikTok account in January and is already in line to become one of this month’s champion sounds. Don’t believe us?

‘Your Body’ sees Daboy Kenzi go full-on casanova as he sweetly croons, “Oh lady, don’t play me like Maradona/Sheyyou know me abi top player?” 

His catchy melody and charisma instantly enchant, saturating the quintessential Afrobeats beat with a hint of freshness.

There’s also no shortage of spicy lyrics; the singer lets our imagination run wild. He paints a fantastical image of the African woman’s body, making the hunnies blush hard. 

Daboy Kenzi has been a regular on the Afrobeats scene since his debut with ‘Jara’ in 2021. He now plans to stun audiences under the direction of q17 Dynasty, a brand that represents the dreams and aspirations of young people.

Daboy Kenzi out with sizzling new Afrobeats cut ‘Your Body’. Photo Credit: Daboy Kenzi/ IG

He is ready to take his craft to the next level and ‘Your Body’ is his ticket. 

Instagram: daboykenzi Twitter/X: @daboykenzi Facebook: Daboy Kenzi

