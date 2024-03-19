Daboy Kenzi showcases his knack for sweet words on his first release of the year, ‘Your Body.’

The new Afrobeats song was teased on the fast-rising star’s TikTok account in January and is already in line to become one of this month’s champion sounds. Don’t believe us?

‘Your Body’ sees Daboy Kenzi go full-on casanova as he sweetly croons, “Oh lady, don’t play me like Maradona/Sheyyou know me abi top player?”

His catchy melody and charisma instantly enchant, saturating the quintessential Afrobeats beat with a hint of freshness.

There’s also no shortage of spicy lyrics; the singer lets our imagination run wild. He paints a fantastical image of the African woman’s body, making the hunnies blush hard.

Daboy Kenzi has been a regular on the Afrobeats scene since his debut with ‘Jara’ in 2021. He now plans to stun audiences under the direction of q17 Dynasty, a brand that represents the dreams and aspirations of young people.

Daboy Kenzi out with sizzling new Afrobeats cut ‘Your Body’. Photo Credit: Daboy Kenzi/ IG

He is ready to take his craft to the next level and ‘Your Body’ is his ticket.

Instagram: daboykenzi Twitter/X: @daboykenzi Facebook: Daboy Kenzi

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic