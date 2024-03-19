King Promise announces dates for his Canadian Tour

King Promise, one of Ghana’s rising stars, has just announced the cities and dates for his much-anticipated Canadian tour.

The singer, whose real name is Gregory Bortey Newman, will perform in four major cities across Canada starting in May 2024.

The tour kicks off in Toronto on May 11th, followed by stops in Ottawa on May 17th, Vancouver on May 18th, and Edmonton on May 25th.

Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as King Promise takes the stage to perform his chart-topping hits like “Slow Down”, “Commando”, and “Chop Life”.

Watch Paris by King Promise

King Promise’s Canadian tour comes on the heels of a highly successful U.S tour where he sold out several venues and left fans clamoring for more.

One of the standout moments of his U.S tour was his performance of his latest hit single “Terminator”, which has been receiving rave reviews and gaining traction on streaming platforms.

Those interested in attending should keep an eye on King Promise’s official website (www.iamkingpromise.com) for updates on ticketing information.

