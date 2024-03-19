Niashun explores balance between love and life on new 2-pack single “The Hustler & His Heart”

After making waves with his nomination at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) under the “Unsung category”, Ghanaian music prodigy, Niashun continues to solidify his position as a rising star in the music industry.

Following a successful European tour alongside Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala, Niashun’s career reached new heights in 2023.

The year 2024 marks another milestone for Niashun as he collaborated with Swiss music icon Dodo, featuring on five tracks from Dodo’s chart-topping album “Yopougon – Way Back Home,” both locally and internationally.

Riding high on this success, Niashun is proud to announce the release of his latest project, a captivating two-pack single titled “The Hustler & His Heart.”

Niashun’s new project delves into the intricate balance between the demands of life and the desires of the heart.

Speaking about the project, Niashun shared, “The Hustler & His Heart is a tale of a hustler who is juggling the demands of life as well as the demands of his heart.

One cannot do without the other, but yeah, that’s just my perspective.” Track two of the project, ‘Gree 4 U’ features fast-rising Ghanaian Afro R&B singer, Darkua, who added an extra layer of depth to the narrative.

Niashun explores balance between love and life on new 2-pack single “The Hustler & His Heart”. Photo Credit: Niashun

“The Hustler & His Heart” offers listeners a compelling musical journey through the challenges and triumphs of a hustler navigating life’s complexities. Niashun’s distinctive sound and thought-provoking lyrics make this project a must-listen for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Enjoy “The Hustler & His Heart” and be part of the journey as he continues to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene.

