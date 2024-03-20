King Promise Receives Boomplay’s Golden Club Plaque – More HERE!

Ghanaian crooner and songwriter, King Promise, is the current artist to receive a golden plaque from Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, after joining the platform’s Golden Club.

Boomplay’s Golden Club is one of the streamer’s flagship artist programs made up of artists with unique record milestones.

The “Terminator” hit-maker joins the prestigious club for reaching and surpassing a milestone of 100 million streams and become the third Ghanaian artist to do so this year.

King Promise Receives Boomplay’s Golden Club Plaque. Photo Credit: Boomplay

King Promise by this accomplishment finds himself in the company of other African superstars including the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Rayvanny, Simi and more who have garnered record achievements and milestones on Boomplay to be part of the club.

Fellow Ghanaian compatriots part of the Boomplay Golden Club include Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Camidoh, Kuami Eugene and Gyakie.

Receiving the plaque from Oliver Ameyedowo, Artist Relations Manager at Boomplay Ghana, King Promise relayed his gratitude, “Blessings! Thank you guys (my fans) for 100 million streams on Boomplay.

This is much appreciated. Special shout out to Boomplay for always supporting us (artists). I love my fans, thank you.”

Born Gregory Bortey Newman but popularly going by the stage name King Promise, young Gregory has always had his music gift noticed by his friends and family.

However, it was an impromptu recording session while visiting a friend that served as a catalyst to him considering making music. Under the name Boy P, King Promise will go on to pay his dues as a budding vocalist and songwriter, and supporting other artists in studios and for their projects.

Later, a meeting with legendary Ghanaian producer, Killbeatz, set up King Promise for a now flourishing career. Killbeatz’ Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE) indie label gave King Promise a music home to develop into a great songwriter and an all-round vocalist.

The highlife and afrobeats artist post the release of his debut single, ‘Oh Yeah”, on the LLE label, has been on a remarkable run of hit songs including “Selfish”, “CCTV”, “Sisa”, “Slow Down” and “Terminator”, and two critically acclaimed albums – “As Promised” and “5 Star”.

King Promise’s 5 Star era in 2022 was announced with him signing with Sony Music Entertainment UK through 5K Records imprint.

