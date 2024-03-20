After careful consideration and deliberation, 1Life Network is proud to unveil the exceptional individuals who won the free live video shoot initiative, namely, Moffy, Real TNT, Riycon and Kiki Celine.

Since its inception, 1Life Network has been a staunch advocate for the creative community, championing diversity, inclusivity and innovation at every turn.

Today, still armed with a mission to empower creators and amplify their voices, the outfit has announced the winners of its free live video shoot initiative as a testament to its unwavering commitment to supporting emerging talent and in commemoration of its second-anniversary celebration.

Last month, the network called upon creators from all walks of life to submit their proposals for the possibility of winning a free live video shoot, complete with professional equipment, technical support and guidance from industry experts. That moment has arrived!

MEET THE WINNERS

According to a spokesperson from the network, each winner demonstrated exceptional creativity and talent. From captivating storytelling to breathtaking visuals, their proposals stood out for their originality, ingenuity, and potential to inspire audiences far and wide, reflecting a deep passion for their craft and commitment to making a positive impact.

Moffy

As one half of the music duo DROMOBII and a member of the musical collective 99 PHACES, Moffy’s ingenuity and flair make him a captivating Afro-fusion artist. His interesting blend of Hiplife, Afrobeats and Trap/Hip-Hop genres with the soul of the motherland makes for a musical experience sought on the streets.

Real TNT

Tarinaboye Inifie Ide, AKA Real TNT, is a 22-year-old Bayelsa State native based in Accra, Ghana. His unique vocals and style make him a well-rounded Afrobeats, R&B, Pop and Alté sensation with songwriting skills poised to make him the talk of town.

Riycon

Daphline Boakye Danquah, AKA Riycon, is a Ghanaian rapper, singer-songwriter and entertainer. Now 18, this wunderkind went professional in 2019, establishing herself as a versatile artist whose melodies cover a tasteful blend of Trap, Soul, Afro-pop and R&B.

Kiki Celine

Born with a soulful voice that carries listeners into the embrace of her emotions, the ‘Fragile’ star’s life-inspired lyrics bear shards of her soul. This young R&B sensation is ready to take her place in the emergent scene, eager to attain the heights of her idols, Baaba J, MzVee, Gyakie, Tems and SZA someday.

THE ROAD AHEAD

As 1Life Network embarks on the next chapter of its grand journey, it reiterates its commitment to remain devoted to the creative space and its many forms.

Whether through annual initiatives, programs or collaborations, rest assured the now-esteemed organization will be steadfast in providing creators with the tools, resources and support necessary to bring their dreams to fruition.

“To our winners, we want to say congratulations on this well-deserved achievement,” 1Life Network shared in a press release.

“We cannot wait to see your vision come to life and watch you share it with the world! And to all creators out there, remember that your voice matters, your ideas are unique and your creativity has the power to change society as we know it.”

“Here’s to two years of excellence, innovation and creativity! Cheers to many more years of empowering creators and celebrating their achievements.”

1Life Network urges the public to stay tuned and join in this celebration of excellence. Be a part of this creative revolution! Show your support by sharing the exciting stories of the winners with family and friends. Likewise, stay tuned for the shooting and production of the live video, which will commence on 25th March, 2024.

