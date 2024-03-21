Coming Soon! Samini preps for Sticks N Locs EP

Samini is experiencing an exceptional year, with his music career reaching new heights and taking him across the globe in recent months.

In an unexpected move earlier today, he unveiled the artwork for his forthcoming EP, set to be released in September, catching his fans and the music community by surprise.

This eagerly anticipated project titled Sticks N Locs (EP) is rumored to include a number of collaborations, adding to the excitement surrounding it’s release.

Scheduled to drop soon, the EP will be accessible across a wide array of music platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Spotify, and more, ensuring fans everywhere can enjoy his latest work.

