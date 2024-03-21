fbpx
Top Stories

Coming Soon! Samini preps for Sticks N Locs EP

Sticks N Locs (EP) is rumored to include a number of collaborations

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 17 mins agoLast Updated: 21st March 2024
1 minute read
Akye!!! Samini preps for Sticks N Locs (EP)
Akye!!! Samini preps for Sticks N Locs (EP). Photo Credit: Samini

Samini is experiencing an exceptional year, with his music career reaching new heights and taking him across the globe in recent months.

In an unexpected move earlier today, he unveiled the artwork for his forthcoming EP, set to be released in September, catching his fans and the music community by surprise.

This eagerly anticipated project titled Sticks N Locs (EP) is rumored to include a number of collaborations, adding to the excitement surrounding it’s release.

Related Articles

Scheduled to drop soon, the EP will be accessible across a wide array of music platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Spotify, and more, ensuring fans everywhere can enjoy his latest work.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 17 mins agoLast Updated: 21st March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

Samini endorses NPP! Official announcement coming up soon!

2nd November 2020
Nominees for 2019 VGMA Artiste Of The Decade

Nominees for 2019 VGMA Artiste Of The Decade

29th March 2019
Video: Sika Nti by Zabel feat. Samini

Video: Sika Nti by Zabel feat. Samini

4th October 2018
Sakordie, Samini, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage & more to rock 19th VGMAs

Sakordie, Samini, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage & more to rock 19th VGMAs

10th April 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown