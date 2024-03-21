Stonebwoy billed for 2023 African Games closing ceremony in Ghana!

BET Award-winning Afropop singer, songwriter, and producer, Stonebwoy, will headline the 2023 African Games, Accra closing ceremony on 23 March at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

Known for his global chart-topping hits ‘Into The Future’ and ‘Activate’, the Ghanaian-international star will bring his energy and signature sound of afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall to thousands of fans before other events on the night.

Stonebwoy is poised to deliver a show-stopping performance that will close the fifteen-day exciting contests of brain and brawn by 5000 elite athletes and coaches from fifty-five African countries in twenty-nine selected sports codes.

🚨OFFICIAL: The OVERLORD (@stonebwoy) Will Elevate The University Of Ghana Sports Stadium 🏟️ With His Electrifying Performance As He Is Set To Perform Live At The 13Th African Games Closing Ceremony At Exactly 3:00pm On Saturday, March 23, 2024!🔥🎤❤️



Let’s Wrap Up The Occasion… pic.twitter.com/7NF6SwHMHQ — Bhim FanPage (@BhimFanPage) March 21, 2024

Born Livingstone Satekla, the award-winning Stonebwoy seamlessly blends Afropop, dancehall, and reggae into a distinctive sound, identified as “Afro-dancehall”, that has seen him habitually publish runaway hits, making him Ghana’s leading name in music since 2012.

With international touring, standout collaborations, and chart-topping albums, the decorated artiste has ensured a continual presence in Africa’s music mainstream, while placing the continent firmly on the musical map.

“As a pan-Africanist music artist who has consistently represented Ghana and the African continent at every stage throughout my career, it is truly an honor to be chosen to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Games” Stonebwoy

“As a pan-Africanist music artist who has consistently represented Ghana and the African continent at every stage throughout my career, it is truly an honor to be chosen to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2023 African Games”.

“This event holds immense significance in celebrating African talent and fostering unity among nations. Rest assured, I am committed to bringing vibrant energy and electrifying vibes to the stage, ensuring that Saturday’s performance is magical. Africa isn’t ready for the spectacle we have in store!”

The African Games, owned and organized by the African Union on behalf of its member states, bring together athletes from across the continent every four years, one year before the Olympics.

In its 13th edition, the prestigious event showcases athletic talent, celebrates African cultural values and heritage, and promotes solidarity and integration. Additionally, the Games are crucial in fostering social cohesion and a culture of peace within Africa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic