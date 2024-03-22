Exclusive: Kwesi Arthur Discusses Agriculture Plans and Latest Music Project

Ghanaian artist Kwesi Arthur has disclosed his intentions to explore agriculture in the near future, expressing his desire to “provide sustenance for people.”

During his appearance on 3Music’s Culture Daily show on Friday, March 22, the Tema based rapper shared his ambitions to positively impact the food industry by starting his own farm.

When asked which kind of agriculture he wants to venture into, Kwesi said, “Food,” adding that he essentially “wants to feed people.”

Kwesi Arthur also provided insights into his latest project, “This Is Not The Tape III,” offering a breakdown of its themes and creative direction.

