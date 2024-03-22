Godfada Narasima releases maiden EP, “Son Of Zeus” – Listen NOW!

Ghanaian businessman cum musician Godfada Narasima, has recently unleashed a music masterpiece in an extended play titled “Son Of Zeus”.

After a long break in the music industry, Godfada has been able to return to the scenes by serving his loyal fans across the world.

Prior to the release of this EP, Godfada took to his social media pages to announce the project while on tour in the UK and America.

According to him, this EP has taken a long while to be put together because of how much he’s passionate about it. The Son Of Zeus EP is the maiden EP from the camp of Godfada’s More Chanting Records.

The EP is crafted to showcase the lyrical prowess and hiphop vocals of Godfada Narasima. It consists of diverse genres including Hip Hop, Afro Pop & Amapiano and also includes captivating stories that portrays lifestyle and success.

It is a 5 track project with some features. This masterpiece possesses and depicts the practical lifestyle of Godfada Narasima as a staunch believer of the Hip Hop culture. It also created to appeal to the local, national and international music markets.

Hubert beatz and Nature contributed to the production of this project. Stream “Son Of Zeus” on all digital streaming platforms.

Article By: Kobby Loam of Loam Entertainment

