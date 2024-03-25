Digital music service provider Mdundo.com held an industry mixer this past weekend in Ghana.

The mixer saw the likes of Amerado, Safo Newman, Ayisi, Rolly Panda, Aubrey Mensa (manager of Black Sherif), Kofi Bruce, and the Lynx team.

Also in attendance was Kwame Baah (CEO, Yves Digital), Emmanuel Appiagyei (Crux Global), Robert Klah (PRO for CharterHouse), among other industry players.

Held at the Rehab Beach Club, the mixer was aimed at getting the players in the industry together to network while also discussing the importance of Mdundo.com on the Ghana market.

Amerado, Safo Newman and more attend Mdundo Ghana’s mixer. Photo Credit: Mdundo

The mixer was hosted by Mdundo Ghana led by their Country manager Daniel Ahenkorah. Daniel revealed that the Mixer was meant to bridge the gap between right holders and the industry.

“This (mixer) was to establish our relationship with music rights holders and the industry,” he shared.

Mdundo.com is dedicated to helping Ghanaian right holders by offering revenue to them and making the music easily accessible to the consumer

“Our direction is to make music more accessible and affordable to the local consumer and offer advertising revenue as income to rights holders.”

The mixer was MC’d by music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh with music from YFM’s DJ CueBeatz.

Mdundo is an African-focused music download service based in Kenya and operating in sub-Saharan Africa. Mdundo allows users to download music for free, offering rights holders advertising income.

