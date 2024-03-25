Medikal taps Shatta Wale for Debut O2 Concert after fallout with AMG – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian rap sensation Medikal is gearing up to make his mark in the music industry with his highly anticipated debut O2 concert, set to take place on May 3rd 2024.

The excitement is already building as he recently announced the inclusion of fellow hitmaker Shatta Wale as one of the performers for the event.

In a recent statement, Medikal expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming concert, stating that he is determined to write his name in the history books with this milestone event.

Known for their collaborative hits, the inclusion of Shatta Wale only adds to the anticipation surrounding the concert. As fans eagerly await further announcements, Medikal has hinted that more top-notch artists will be revealed in the coming days.

With a string of hit songs under his belt and a strong following, the rapper is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for attendees. Medikal, who is signed to Beyond Kontrol, is eager to showcase his talent to fans in the United Kingdom.

With tickets already selling fast, fans are urged to secure their spots early to avoid missing out on this historic event. Purchase tickets and join in on the excitement here.

In a video posted on Medikal’s Instagram, Shatta Wale himself encouraged all Ghanaians residing in the United Kingdom to come out in full force and support the event.

With such enthusiastic support from fellow artists and fans alike, Medikal’s debut O2 concert is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian music talent.

