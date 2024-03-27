Stonebwoy & Black Sherif listed in Avance Media 2023 100 Most Influential Young Africans List – More HERE!

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced its list of 2023 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

The list, which is the 8th edition, features young Africans creating and leading positive impact in their various countries and the continent.

With representatives from about 30 countries, the 2023 list features prominent individuals such as Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traore, and the African Union Youth Envoy, Chido Cleo Mpemba. Ministers of State, climate activists, content creators, musicians, and athletes are all recognized for their achievements.

The list is a powerful testament to the vast pool of talents and leaders across Africa. It includes young people making a difference in various sectors, from government and business to activism, entertainment, and media.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil the 2023 edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans,” said Prince Akpah, Founder of Avance Media. “This list showcases the incredible diversity and potential of young Africans who are driving change and shaping the future of our continent. These young leaders inspire us all and serve as role models for the next generation.”

This year’s list includes Ministers of State: Amina PriscilleLongoh, Emma Inamutila Theofelus, Rose Pola Pricemou, Yvan Butera (Dr.); Climate Activists: Mohamed Adow, Elizabeth Wathuti, Ineza Umuhoza and Vanessa Nakate & Content Creators such as Wode Maya, Charity Ekezie, Dudu, Le Général Tchoutchoubatchou, Tayo Aina, Uncle Mo and William Last KRM.

Below is Avance Media’s 2023 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged alphabetically.

1. Abir Ibrahim || Associate Africa Director, World Economic Forum

2. Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG

3. Adebola Williams || Group CEO, RED | For Africa

4. Adeniyi Adebayo || Chief Business Officer, Yango Africa

5. Ahmed Kaballo || Founder, Africa Stream

6. Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister, Chad

7. Amisa Rashid || Founder, Nivishe Foundation

8. Anna Ekeledo || CEO, AfriLabs Foundation

9. Asake || Musician​

10. Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona

11. Awa Bousso Drame || Founder, CoastGIS

12. Ayra Starr || Musician​

13. Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, NALA

14. Bimbo Ademoye || Actress​

15. Bitania Lulu Berhanu || Programmes Director, AMREF

16. Black Sherif || Musician​

17. Bogolo Kenewendo || Global Economist​

18. Broda Shaggi || Content Creator​

19. Burna Boy || Musician​

20. Canary Mugume || Journalist​

21. Charity Ekezie || Content Creator​

22. Charlene Ruto || CEO, SMACHs Foundation

23. Chido Cleo Mpemba || African Union Youth Envoy​

24. Chike || Musician​

25. Christine Mhundwa || Media Personality, DW TV

26. Chude Jideonwo || Media Personality​

27. Davido​|| Musician​

28. Debo Adedayo || Content Creator​

29. Déborah Mutund || Media Personality​

30. Dudu || Content Creator​

31. Ebuka Songs || Musician​

32. Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, HigherLifeFoundation

33. Elizabeth Wathuti || Climate Activist​

34. Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Minister, Namibia

35. Francis Zavier Ngannou || Boxer​

36. Ham Serunjogi || CEO​, Chipper Cash

37. Hilda Baci || Chef​

38. Humphrey Nabimanya || CEO, Reach A Hand, Uganda

39. Ibrahim Traore (H.E.) || President, Burkina Faso

40. Ineza Umuhoza || Climate Activist​

41. Inna Hengari || Member of the National Assembly, Namibia

42. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji || CEO, Future Africa

43. Jamila Mohamed HSC || Journalist​

44. John-Allan Namu || Journalist​

45. Johnson Sakaja || Governor of Nairobi, Kenya

46. Kennedy Ekezie || CEO, Kippa

47. Larry Madowo || Journalist, BBC

48. Lawrence Maleka || Media Personality​

49. Layi Wasabi || Content Creator​

50. Le Général Tchoutchoubatchou || Content Creator​

51. Libianca || Musician​

52. Maimouna Ba || Activist​

53. Mark Masai || Journalist​

54. Mercy Chinwo || Musician​

55. Mohamed Adow || CEO, PowerShift Africa

56. Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool

57. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai || Member of the House of Representatives, Nigeria​

58. Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, West Ham

59. Moses Bliss || Musician​

60. Mr Eazi || CEO, Empawa Africa

61. Musa Keys || Musician​

62. Nadia Mukami || Musician​

63. Nancy Isime || Actress​

64. Nozipho Tshabalala || CEO, The Conversation Strategists

65. Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest

66. Olugbenga Agboola || CEO, Flutterwave

67. Omar Hagrass || CEO, Trella

68. Raissa Kanku​|| Community Specialist, World Economic Forum

69. Rema || Musician​

70. Rose Pola Pricemou, || Minister, Republic of Guinea

71. Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa || Journalist​

72. Sadio Mane || Footballer, Al Nassr

73. Sam George Nartey || Member of Parliament, Ghana

74. Samson Itodo || CEO, YIAGA Africa

75. Sébastien Haller || Footballer, Borussia Dortmund

76. Shola Akinlade || CEO, Paystack

77. Somachi Chris-Asoluka || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation

78. Stephen Sang || Governor of Nandi County, Kenya

79. Stonebwoy || Musician​

80. Susan Nakhumicha Wafula || Cabinet Minister for Health, Kenya

81. Tayo Aina || Content Creator​

82. Tems || Musician​

83. Thembi Kgatlana || Footballer​

84. Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu

85. Tobi Bakre || Actor​

86. Tunde Onakoya || Founder, Chess in Slums Africa

87. Tusaiwe Munkhondya || Founder, YANA

88. Tyla || Musician​

89. Uncle Mo || Content Creator​

90. Vanessa Nakate || Climate Activist​

91. Victor Osimhen || Footballer, Napoli

92. Walter Pacheco || CEO, Bodiva-Bolsa De Dívida E Valores De Angola

93. Wema Sepetu || Actress​

94. Wezi || Musician​

95. Wildiley Barroca || Consultant​

96. William Last KRM || Content Creator​

97. Wode Maya || Content Creator​

98. Yassine Bounou || Footballer, Al Hilal

99. Yvan Butera (Dr.) || Minister of Health, Rwanda

100. Zuchu || Musician​

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic