Stonebwoy & Black Sherif listed in Avance Media 2023 100 Most Influential Young Africans List – More HERE!
Checkout who else made it to the list!
Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced its list of 2023 100 Most Influential Young Africans.
The list, which is the 8th edition, features young Africans creating and leading positive impact in their various countries and the continent.
With representatives from about 30 countries, the 2023 list features prominent individuals such as Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traore, and the African Union Youth Envoy, Chido Cleo Mpemba. Ministers of State, climate activists, content creators, musicians, and athletes are all recognized for their achievements.
The list is a powerful testament to the vast pool of talents and leaders across Africa. It includes young people making a difference in various sectors, from government and business to activism, entertainment, and media.
“We are incredibly proud to unveil the 2023 edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans,” said Prince Akpah, Founder of Avance Media. “This list showcases the incredible diversity and potential of young Africans who are driving change and shaping the future of our continent. These young leaders inspire us all and serve as role models for the next generation.”
This year’s list includes Ministers of State: Amina PriscilleLongoh, Emma Inamutila Theofelus, Rose Pola Pricemou, Yvan Butera (Dr.); Climate Activists: Mohamed Adow, Elizabeth Wathuti, Ineza Umuhoza and Vanessa Nakate & Content Creators such as Wode Maya, Charity Ekezie, Dudu, Le Général Tchoutchoubatchou, Tayo Aina, Uncle Mo and William Last KRM.
Below is Avance Media’s 2023 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged alphabetically.
1. Abir Ibrahim || Associate Africa Director, World Economic Forum
2. Achraf Hakimi || Footballer, PSG
3. Adebola Williams || Group CEO, RED | For Africa
4. Adeniyi Adebayo || Chief Business Officer, Yango Africa
5. Ahmed Kaballo || Founder, Africa Stream
6. Amina Priscille Longoh || Minister, Chad
7. Amisa Rashid || Founder, Nivishe Foundation
8. Anna Ekeledo || CEO, AfriLabs Foundation
9. Asake || Musician
10. Asisat Oshoala || Footballer, FC Barcelona
11. Awa Bousso Drame || Founder, CoastGIS
12. Ayra Starr || Musician
13. Benjamin Fernandes || CEO, NALA
14. Bimbo Ademoye || Actress
15. Bitania Lulu Berhanu || Programmes Director, AMREF
16. Black Sherif || Musician
17. Bogolo Kenewendo || Global Economist
18. Broda Shaggi || Content Creator
19. Burna Boy || Musician
20. Canary Mugume || Journalist
21. Charity Ekezie || Content Creator
22. Charlene Ruto || CEO, SMACHs Foundation
23. Chido Cleo Mpemba || African Union Youth Envoy
24. Chike || Musician
25. Christine Mhundwa || Media Personality, DW TV
26. Chude Jideonwo || Media Personality
27. Davido|| Musician
28. Debo Adedayo || Content Creator
29. Déborah Mutund || Media Personality
30. Dudu || Content Creator
31. Ebuka Songs || Musician
32. Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa || CEO, HigherLifeFoundation
33. Elizabeth Wathuti || Climate Activist
34. Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Minister, Namibia
35. Francis Zavier Ngannou || Boxer
36. Ham Serunjogi || CEO, Chipper Cash
37. Hilda Baci || Chef
38. Humphrey Nabimanya || CEO, Reach A Hand, Uganda
39. Ibrahim Traore (H.E.) || President, Burkina Faso
40. Ineza Umuhoza || Climate Activist
41. Inna Hengari || Member of the National Assembly, Namibia
42. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji || CEO, Future Africa
43. Jamila Mohamed HSC || Journalist
44. John-Allan Namu || Journalist
45. Johnson Sakaja || Governor of Nairobi, Kenya
46. Kennedy Ekezie || CEO, Kippa
47. Larry Madowo || Journalist, BBC
48. Lawrence Maleka || Media Personality
49. Layi Wasabi || Content Creator
50. Le Général Tchoutchoubatchou || Content Creator
51. Libianca || Musician
52. Maimouna Ba || Activist
53. Mark Masai || Journalist
54. Mercy Chinwo || Musician
55. Mohamed Adow || CEO, PowerShift Africa
56. Mohamed Salah || Footballer, Liverpool
57. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai || Member of the House of Representatives, Nigeria
58. Mohammed Kudus || Footballer, West Ham
59. Moses Bliss || Musician
60. Mr Eazi || CEO, Empawa Africa
61. Musa Keys || Musician
62. Nadia Mukami || Musician
63. Nancy Isime || Actress
64. Nozipho Tshabalala || CEO, The Conversation Strategists
65. Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-Founder, PiggyVest
66. Olugbenga Agboola || CEO, Flutterwave
67. Omar Hagrass || CEO, Trella
68. Raissa Kanku|| Community Specialist, World Economic Forum
69. Rema || Musician
70. Rose Pola Pricemou, || Minister, Republic of Guinea
71. Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa || Journalist
72. Sadio Mane || Footballer, Al Nassr
73. Sam George Nartey || Member of Parliament, Ghana
74. Samson Itodo || CEO, YIAGA Africa
75. Sébastien Haller || Footballer, Borussia Dortmund
76. Shola Akinlade || CEO, Paystack
77. Somachi Chris-Asoluka || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation
78. Stephen Sang || Governor of Nandi County, Kenya
79. Stonebwoy || Musician
80. Susan Nakhumicha Wafula || Cabinet Minister for Health, Kenya
81. Tayo Aina || Content Creator
82. Tems || Musician
83. Thembi Kgatlana || Footballer
84. Theo Baloyi || CEO, Bathu
85. Tobi Bakre || Actor
86. Tunde Onakoya || Founder, Chess in Slums Africa
87. Tusaiwe Munkhondya || Founder, YANA
88. Tyla || Musician
89. Uncle Mo || Content Creator
90. Vanessa Nakate || Climate Activist
91. Victor Osimhen || Footballer, Napoli
92. Walter Pacheco || CEO, Bodiva-Bolsa De Dívida E Valores De Angola
93. Wema Sepetu || Actress
94. Wezi || Musician
95. Wildiley Barroca || Consultant
96. William Last KRM || Content Creator
97. Wode Maya || Content Creator
98. Yassine Bounou || Footballer, Al Hilal
99. Yvan Butera (Dr.) || Minister of Health, Rwanda
100. Zuchu || Musician
