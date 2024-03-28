Kuami Eugene Thanks Fans and Family for Support During Recovery in First Post after accident – More HERE!

fbpx
Kuami Eugene Thanks Fans and Family for Support During Recovery in First Post after accident. Photo Credit: Kuami Eugene/X

Ghanaian hitmaker, Kuami Eugene has recently provided his fans with an update on his recuperation progress after a car accident.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, he thanked God, his family, the staff at UGMC, and his supporters for their prayers and kindness during this trying time.

Kuami Eugene narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident when his vehicle collided with a tipper truck near the DSTV office in Accra.

Eyewitness Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, Editor for Modern Ghana news portal, recounted the incident, highlighting the close call the musician experienced.

