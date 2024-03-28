Live Updates: 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominees Unveiling

We bring to you live updates of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 25th edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards (2024 GMA).

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

It was also revealed that Telecel, the telecommunication network that has come to take over from Vodafone Ghana is the new headline sponsor of the prestigious music award scheme.

The nominees and their respective categories include:

Best Hiphop song

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Best Highlife Song

Best Hiplife Song

Best Music Video

Best African Artiste

Best Afropop Artiste

