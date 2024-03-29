Let’s say good things about our music – Bisa Kdei fires back at promoters

Ghanaian Highlife star Bisa Kdei believes some promoters have hindered the rise of Ghanaian music, especially at the global level, due to their negative approach towards the music industry.

According to Bisa Kdei, it is very wrong to say Ghanaian music is not good enough while downplaying the efforts of the musicians, who put a lot of handwork into the craft.

Speaking in an interview with Accra FM, Bisa Kdei asserted that Ghana didn’t capitalise on the massive opportunities of the Year of Return initiative to sell our music.

“During recent Year of Return events, I didn’t think we used them well enough for ourselves. There are instances where foreigners come to experience Ghanaian music but end up listening to other genres”. Bisa Kdei

“We know a lot of people came to Ghana during the Year of Return, but a lot of shows were not playing Ghanaian songs but promoting other genres,” he said.

Bisa Kdei also stated that the badmouthing of some promoters has also limited the growth of our music, especially with investors not willing to invest in the industry.

“You would have some promoters say no Ghanaian artiste can’t sell the O2 Arena, and they keep downplaying the efforts of the Ghanaian artistes.

“Let’s say good things so that it will encourage others to do their best. Nobody should say our music is not that good because some other artistes come to Ghana and even learn,” he said.

Bisa Kdei is currently promoting his heartfelt single “Medaase” which is gradually making waves across the country.

Listen to Medaase by Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei – Medase. Photo Credit: YouTube

